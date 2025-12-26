American Tourist Was Used To Speaking Loudly In Public, But His Friend Told Him He Was Disrespecting Japanese Culture, Even Though Plenty Of Other People Were Talking

When traveling internationally, even close friends can clash while trying to navigate unfamiliar cultural norms.

One American tourist learned this firsthand when his friend repeatedly corrected him for speaking too loudly in public Japanese spaces.

It left him wondering whether visiting a new country really meant changing his entire personality.

AITA for continuing to speak in public when my friend told me not to because it’s “embarrassing” We’re on vacation in Japan and he’s been lecturing me on Japanese culture like he’s some sort of guru on their culture. Annoying, but whatever. I don’t mind being silent on the trains, etc.

But he’s starting to feel like his friend is taking it a bit too seriously.

BUT when I try to talk to him at the mall, where everyone is talking, he tells me to shut up because “it’s embarrassing” for him, and that I’m “being too loud.” Regular speaking voice, btw. So, AITA?

Both of these friends seem to be taking a very different approach to acclimating to a new environment.

When engaging with another culture, it helps to lead with humility.

It’s possible this person is speaking louder than they intend to.

Japanese culture is quite different from American culture.

It’s entirely possible that both friends need to adjust their approaches.

He wasn’t trying to be disruptive — he just wanted to enjoy the moment without overthinking it.

With a little compromise, these friends might discover that respecting another culture doesn’t require silencing each other.

