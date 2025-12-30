An Accountant Was Accosted By An Angry Man Over A Parking Ticket, So They Told Him Over And Over That They Didn’t Work For The Parking Company

Some folks out there don’t even take five seconds to think about what they say before they open their mouths.

And that usually doesn’t lead to anything good!

This story from Reddit is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

Check out what went down!

I’m an accountant, I don’t know anything about the parking fine! “I work in the UK, as an accountant for a fairly big firm. Our office (in the city centre) has an intercom and camera to converse with people at the front door, however it has been broken for a while, so we just walk downstairs and greet clients. We are the only tenants of our building which is quite clearly marked as an accountancy firm right outside the door, right next to the post box and then multiple signs inside. Roughly 6 months ago, I was in the office, browsing the internet during my lunch hour and the intercom started buzzing. It’s not my job to answer the intercom, but many people were not in the office due to it being lunch, so I decided to go down and answer the door.

Here we go…

An irate looking man (let’s call him Angry Cretin, or AC for short), stood behind the glass door, with a yellow plastic envelope in hand. I knew instantly what the envelope was, and that I was in for a mouthful based on the expression on his face. The street in front of my building has free parking for 30 minutes, but no returns after 2 hours, so you guessed it… the envelope was a parking ticket. I began to open the door and as soon as I did, I got verbally abused by AC and his girlfriend as they tell me that the sign outside says free parking always (it doesn’t).

Oh, boy…

The conversation went something like this: AC: “I can’t believe you’ve given me this ticket for parking here. The sign says parking is free. I want to speak to someone.” Me (as calmly as possible): “I haven’t given you the parking ticket. That has nothing to do with us.” AC: “Well it clearly is, because I parked outside this building. I want to speak to your manager, now!” Me: “You can speak to him if you want, but he’ll say the same thing as me.” I then tried to correct him by showing him the signs (plural) outside, but he took me walking towards him as a show of confrontation and got more angered, shouting more. Me: “This is an accountancy firm, I was going to show you the sign outside the office.”

This guy wasn’t getting it…

AC: “That doesn’t mean you haven’t give me the ticket. This is appalling.” Me (getting frustrated): “Yes it does! We do accountancy work! Also why do you think that you can park for free there, when all the other car parks around here make you pay £4 and this road is empty?! Don’t you think that this road would be completely full by lunchtime on a weekday?” At this point AC walked outside to prove me wrong, checked the sign that apparently said free parking and lo and behold, could not find his leg to stand on. He then actually looked at the parking ticket and I could see the horror on his face as he realized that it had come from our city council. AC then proceeded to sink into the floor.”

This guy clearly had a listening problem!

