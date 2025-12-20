December 20, 2025 at 4:55 am

‘I’m not gonna get any money from this anymore.’ – An Actor Was Unhappy To Learn That A TV Show He Starred In Was Removed From Netflix

by Matthew Gilligan

Trying to make it in Hollywood is anything but easy.

So when an actor gets a lucky break, they gotta run with it!

Unfortunately, life in Tinseltown can also be fleeting, as an actor named Andrew Briedis found out.

Briedis took to TikTok to vent his frustration after a show he starred in was removed from Netflix.

Briedis told viewers, “Netflix removed me from Netflix. I have been fired from Netflix.”

He continued, “You watch all of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and you wanna know how it ends? You can’t see it.”

The actor said he was “so bummed out” about this development.

Briedis continued, “I’m not gonna get any money from this anymore. I worked with the great Tituss Burgess. My beautiful, gorgeous Tituss.”

He added, “Daniel Radcliffe has an incredible run in this film, and it’s gone. Gone!”

Well, that sucks…

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 8.33.13 AM I’m not gonna get any money from this anymore. An Actor Was Unhappy To Learn That A TV Show He Starred In Was Removed From Netflix

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 8.33.28 AM I’m not gonna get any money from this anymore. An Actor Was Unhappy To Learn That A TV Show He Starred In Was Removed From Netflix

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 8.33.43 AM I’m not gonna get any money from this anymore. An Actor Was Unhappy To Learn That A TV Show He Starred In Was Removed From Netflix

He was pretty bummed out about this…

