An Aunt Offered To Pay For Her Niece’s Wedding Cake, But Then Realized She Couldn’t Afford It, So Now The Niece Is Heartbroken

When a loved one is getting married, it is nice to do something special for their big day.

What would you do if you offered to pay for the wedding cake for your niece, but then realized that you can’t afford it?

That is what happened to the aunt in this story, and now her niece is very upset about it, and she isn’t sure what she can do.

AITA for not living up to my promise? My niece, Danielle, became engaged during the summer.

Wow, this is very generous.

Upon hearing of the news from my Sister, I reached out and offered to pay for the cake. Because after all, I am single and don’t have children. However, I’m not rich.

People often mistake ‘fiscally responsible’ for ‘rich.’

While they think I am as I live within my means and don’t struggle financially. I should also add that I was told they wouldn’t marry immediately as he’s stationed in Germany and she’s still finishing her Bachelor’s degree.

Wow, this is a big change.

I got a call 2 weeks ago that they’ve decided to marry in 3 months and it’s a wedding for 200 people because they also decided to invite everyone they’ve ever met. I understand it’s because the groom’s mother is terminal.

Wedding cakes are very expensive.

I called a few bakeries in town and I am being quoted between $1800 – $2200 plus delivery fees. This is clearly outside my budget and what I can afford to save in this period of time. I also did not think it would cost this much as I was a Maid of Honor at my Besties wedding 5 years ago and the cost for 150 people was $600.00.

Inflation hits everything.

I know prices have gone up but didn’t think it would be up to 4xs more. So, I reached out to my niece with the idea of having a faux 5 tier cake and buying 4 sheet cakes from Sam’s at a cost of less than $400 (including the faux cake).

Honestly, Sam’s Club cakes are really good.

Sam’s will make the cake to order with the flavors she wants on cake, icing and filling. I think it’s a win-win.

Apparently, she doesn’t like that idea.

She cut me short and said she would call back. She hasn’t. However, I got a call from my sister that Danielle is having a meltdown and feels I’m ruining the wedding.

Maybe offer to pay what she can, even if it isn’t the total amount?

I’m heartbroken that I can’t give her what she wants. But I also didn’t think this wedding would be so large or in 3 months. AITA??

On the one hand, she should have looked at how much cakes were before offering. On the other hand, the plans did change dramatically. I can see both sides to this story.

Check out the commenters below to see what other people had to say.

Yeah, this commenter isn’t wrong.

Here is a commenter who is spot on.

The cake isn’t that important, but it does look nice.

This commenter makes a great point.

This is a great suggestion.

Don’t offer something without knowing the cost.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.