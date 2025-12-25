An Aunt Set A $20 Budget For Her Seven-Year-Old Nephew’s Gift, But His Mother Called It Ridiculous And Reignited Long-Standing Family Tension

This aunt thought a simple, reasonable budget for a seven-year-old’s gift would avoid confusion and keep expectations clear.

But the moment she mentioned the $20 limit, her nephew’s mother reacted as if she’d committed some massive insult. Old tension between them resurfaced fast, fueled by a grudge dating back to a month-long stay a decade ago.

Suddenly, a basic boundary turned into a full-blown family conflict.

AITA, for having provided a budget for my nephew’s gift? I’m the bad guy because I gave my nephew a budget for a gift. He’s only 7 years old and I did $20 for the budget. His mother criticized me for how ridiculous the amount was…

But there’s a lot more to this story…

Especially since she had hosted me for a month ten years ago. And since then, things have been very tense between us. We had a discussion and we don’t see eye to eye at all!

What do you think? AITA?

She’s turning to Reddit to decide whether the budget was rude…or perfectly reasonable. The verdict? Err…both.

This person votes NTA.

But this person says ESH.

And this person says straight up YTA.

Sometimes the price tag isn’t the problem—it’s the baggage attached to it.

