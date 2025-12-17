An Ex-Husband’s Former Wife Asked Him To Split All Expenses Regarding Their Kids Evenly After He Took Her On A Vacation, So He Agreed And Now She Owes Him A Bunch Of Money

Sometimes in life, it’s best to say absolutely NOTHING…

Ex wife wants to itemize and split the cost of everything. “My ex-wife and I used to have a great relationship. But she has become petty and somewhat vindictive these last couple months.

Our relationship started going downhill after her daughter, my ex-step daughter, broke into my house and stole from me and my new wife while we were on vacation together. Yes, I invited my ex-wife and her boyfriend to come on vacation with us to so it would be a family thing. My (current) wife was completely fine with it. Not only did we invite them, we paid for everything, plane tickets, rental house, meals, activities, etc. We’ve done this before and it was nice. While we were on this vacation my ex-wife’s daughter broke into our house and stole from us. We had to file a police report because some of the things stolen was medication and we couldn’t get new prescriptions without filing a police report. This upset my ex-wife even though we told her before we called the police and she said “do what you need to do” Before this, my ex and I would pretty much just buy what the kids needed while we had them. Every once in a while she’d ask me to split the cost of some things and I would.

I have never asked her to split the cost of anything prior to this. But lately she has been asking to split the cost of just about everything. Fine, whatever. I usually get most of the things for the kids anyway. About a month ago my son needed new some equipment for indoor lax. She asked if I would split. I said fine. When she took him out shopping they couldn’t find everything. So I bought most of it online.

I asked her what she bought and how much and I told her what I bought and how much. It turned out she owed me for the split. It was only $40, I would have let it go but she hounded me for a week over $5. This ****** her off. She’d be fine when I have to pay her but gets mad when she has to pay me. I only asked her for the portion of the split because she asked me to split the cost in the first place. We argued back and forth and then she came up with a list of things we should not have to split and anything else we would split. So I started keep track of things that I paid for that were to be split between us.

So she gave me her list and what I owe her, not a lot, I owe her $80. But when I gave her my list and her share, she now owes me $425.”

