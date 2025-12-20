‘They’re disintegrating off my feet.’ – An Influencer Wasn’t Happy When She Tried To Return A Pair Of Shoes To A Chanel Store

Have you ever been so frustrated by a brand that you said you’d never give them any of your hard-earned money again?

I have, and so did the woman you’re about to meet in this TikTok video.

Her name is Halley and she talked to viewers about the bad customer service experience she had at a Chanel store when she tried to return a pair of shoes.

At the beginning of the video, Halley walked down a street with a friend and said, “Headed to Chanel to return the destroyed flats. I hope they’re nice. I’m really scared they’re gonna tell me I can’t return them.”

The video cut to Halley inside the Chanel store and she told viewers, “They will not let me return the shoes. They said they sell them in a certain condition and they can’t guarantee what you did after.”

The TikTokker said she only bought the shoes two days earlier and she added, “They’re disintegrating off my feet.”

Halley said all she wanted to do was return the shoes for a new pair and she didn’t even want a refund.

She called the visit to the store the “worst customer experience.”

Her friend was shocked and added that the refusal to accept a return was, “Insane behavior.”

Halley told viewers, “I will never buy from Chanel ever again. I will buy vintage Chanel, but current…no.”

Take a look at the video.

She was fightin’ mad at the folks at Chanel!

