Angry Customer Wants To Buy A Popular Video Game Console, And The Supervisor Tells Her It’s Sold Out. But She Persists And Gets Her Ego Checked By Somebody Even Higher Up.

Holiday shopping can be frustrating for both customers and retail workers, especially when there’s a popular item that keeps getting sold out.

Imagine working at a retail store when a customer insists of buying a specific product that you know you no longer have in stock. What would you do if she didn’t believe you were really sold out?

In this story, one supervisor at a video game store is in that exact situation. The story takes place several years ago when the Nintendo 3DS was a hard to find console. Let’s see how the story plays out.

“I AM the Supervisor ma’am” This happened a few days ago. Ever since i was promoted (roughly 2 months ago) ive been waiting to be able to say I am the super on duty. It finally happened. So to set the scene, I work at everyone’s favorite video game and video game accessory store. It was a very busy afternoon, ripe with last min shoppers trying to find a christmas gift.

For some reason, this years hot item is a Nintendo 3DS. For those who dont know, its a handheld gaming device. Since black friday theyve been borderline impossible to find. Cue the angry cries of a customer scorned by Nintendo. It begins with me coming from our backroom with a PS4 bundle for another guest. He quickly checks out without incident. Before i can call the next person in line, a lady jumps the entire line.

Angry customer (AC): I NEED a 3ds. I know you have one. Me: Im sorry but that’s not the case. We’ve been sold out for quite some time. AC: NO. I NEED this 3ds and I know FOR FACT your store has one! Me: Again I apologize ma- AC: ENOUGH! I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE SUPERVISOR RIGHT NOW!

Me: Ma’am I am the supervisor on duty currently. My assistant manager will be off his lunch break in about 10 mins or so Then the unthinkable happened. As it turns out, those 2 mins i spent in the back, my ASM came back in. I wasnt sure when he was supposed to be back so i BS’d the 10 min estimate. As it turns out he was at our PS4 wall which is our store’s blind spot. Theres a huge demo console section in front of it. It was like a magic trick come to life.

ASM: What seems to be the issue here? AC: Your supervisor is being unreasonable. I want a 3ds and discount for the hassle ASM: Ma’am i overheard most of what happened here. You wouldnt let him finish. We haven’t had a 3ds here for about a week and a half. We can check a nearby store for you. She then proceeded to walk out of the store without a word. The holidays are the absoloute worst.

It can be really frustrating to want a specific item and find out that it’s sold out, but the lady in this story obviously doesn’t know more than the people who work there. I’m glad they put her in her place.

