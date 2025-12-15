Angry Woman At Dunkin Donuts Claims Her Order Was Messed Up, But The Receipt She’s Holding Is From A Different Store

If you were at a fast food restaurant when an angry customer stormed in claiming their order was messed up, would you mind your own business or step in to try to help out in the situation?

In this story, one customer is in this exact situation and decides to take a closer look at the angry woman’s receipt.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Where’s the food? I was just in a Dunkin’ Donuts. Got my donut and a drink. I woman storms in wanting a manager because they just got her breakfast wrong. All she has with her is a receipt in her hand. She’s going on and on about how they always do this to her and she’s going to call corporate. The woman at the register motions to her coworker to come over. A older gentleman.

I noticed, she doesn’t have the food. If they got it wrong, why not bring it in to show the mistake? Before the gentleman can say anything to the woman, she goes on a tirade about the horrible service. I noticed her receipt because in her ranting and raving she turned it towards me. The gentleman asked to see her receipt and she gets angrier saying she’s holding it and will call corporate about how they have useless employees.

Gentleman asks where the food is. She doesn’t answer but continues her rant about how they are horrible. I take a look at her receipt that is still facing me. So I ask her a very important question. Me: ma’am, do you know what the name of this place is?

Woman: of course I do! So shut up. Me: well i don’t think you do. This is a Dunkin’ Donuts and your receipt says Home Depot on it. She scoffs, crumpled up the receipt, threw it towards the gentleman and stormed out. He looks at the receipt and laughs. He tells his coworker it really is from Home Depot but from last month.

I’ve been in retail/customer service for going on 20 years. At my job, people do this all the time with returns for items they claim they purchased and forgot the receipt. Some have a receipt but it’s from a different place. When I finished my donut and walked to my car, the woman gave me the finger while driving away. I’m glad someone thinks I’m #1 .

The nerve to bring in an outdated receipt from a different store just to try to get a free doughnut or coffee. That’s so ridiculous!

