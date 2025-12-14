Annoying Stranger In A Car Park Kept Forcing A Store Employee To Show His Phone Because He Suspected That The Employee Was Recording His Family, But The Employee Finally Threatened To Call The Cops

Some public encounters will really make you question everything!

No, you can’t go through my phone! On mobile, apologies for format. First time posting here or really just about anywhere.

I work in a glass shop in a strip mall. Not too long ago I was standing outside of my shop having a cigarette and playing around on my phone, pacing while I do so. I’m not paying attention to anyone, I’m off in my own little world until this random guy (RG) in his late 20s comes up and stands by me and the door until I acknowledge him. The conversation went as follows: Me: “Hey man, how are ya? Anything I can help you with today?”

Random Guy: “Maybe. This seems a little weird but do you see that car over there?” (points to a car about 50 feet away with two ladies in it staring at us) Me: “Yeah…” RG: “Well, my girlfriend and her mom are in there and they said that you’re spying on them and recording them with your phone. ” Me: “You can go back and tell them they’re mistaken. I’m just having a smoke and playing on my phone” (show him the screen that has the game I was playing still up on it)

RG: “Oh. OK. You sure you weren’t recording them?” Me: “I’m very confident that I know the difference between my camera app and a game. I have better things to do than film a couple people sitting in a car across the parking lot. No offense, I’m bored but not that bored.” RG: “Gotcha. Thanks, man.” (walks off) Thought that would be the end of it, I watch as he walks to the car with the ladies and I just shake my head and chuckle and go back to my smoke and my game. A minute or two later, Random Guy comes back.

RG: “Uhh…hey again. Hate to bug you but the ladies don’t believe what you told me.” Me: “Don’t know what to tell you, sir. They are of no interest to me. I promise you I’ve taken no pictures or video of them. Now if you don’t mind?” RG: “Right, right. Listen, would you mind if you went over to the car and let them see you have no videos on your phone of them?” Me: “I do mind. A lot, actually. I’m not gonna let them go through my phone because they’re paranoid. I’m minding my business. I suggest you guys do the same.”

RG: “I know it’s wild. Sorry again. Just to make them feel better, can you let me go through it so I can tell them everything’s cool?” (at this point he reaches for my phone. Of course I pull away) Me: “Hey! Back up!” RG: “Come on, man! Are you hiding something? If not you’d have no problem letting me see!” Me: “I’m not hiding a damn thing but you aren’t going through my personal stuff! I don’t know you, I don’t owe you!”

RG: “It’s not a big deal, man! I’ll look, then leave you alone!” Me: “You’re going to leave me alone right now! This is insane! Can I go through your phone and pictures!?” RG: “Huh? No! Absolutely not!” Me: “Is it because you’re hiding something?” RG: “No! But…”

Me: “But it’s none of my business, right!?” RG: “Right!” Me: “See my point? Anything else I can help you with today?” RG: “Sorry to bother you. Have a good day”

Me: “You, too. Tell the ladies I will be taking a picture of the car now because this is harassment. Bother me again with this and the cops will be showing up.” He walked to the car and I put out my smoke, took a picture of the car and plate and glared at the ladies as I did so. They left, I went inside. I don’t know what goes through people’s heads sometimes.

