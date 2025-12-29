Old Navy Customer Sounded Off About The Company Possibly “Phasing Out” Plus-Size Clothes

This doesn’t sound like a smart business move…

An Old Navy customer took to TikTok to voice her concerns about what she thinks is a specific business move: the woman said that she believes the retail chain is getting rid of plus-size clothing for customers.

The TikTokker said that she’s noticed plus-size clothing has been labeled as “defective” in stores and has been moved to clearance racks.

She said, “Meaning any clothing from size 16 and up will not be carried in stores anymore.”

The TikTokker said that Old Navy was known as a place for plus-sized shoppers, but now it seems that will all be going away.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “If you guys don’t want to see our bodies, why do you get rid [of] all of our clothes?”

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

She’s pretty unhappy about this development!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.