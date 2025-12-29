December 29, 2025 at 4:49 am

Old Navy Customer Sounded Off About The Company Possibly “Phasing Out” Plus-Size Clothes

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about old navy

TikTok/@junk_mom

This doesn’t sound like a smart business move…

An Old Navy customer took to TikTok to voice her concerns about what she thinks is a specific business move: the woman said that she believes the retail chain is getting rid of plus-size clothing for customers.

woman talking about clothes

TikTok/@junk_mom

The TikTokker said that she’s noticed plus-size clothing has been labeled as “defective” in stores and has been moved to clearance racks.

She said, “Meaning any clothing from size 16 and up will not be carried in stores anymore.”

woman talking about old navy

TikTok/@junk_mom

The TikTokker said that Old Navy was known as a place for plus-sized shoppers, but now it seems that will all be going away.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “If you guys don’t want to see our bodies, why do you get rid [of] all of our clothes?”

woman talking about old navy

TikTok/@junk_mom

Here’s the video.

@junk_mom

If you guys don’t want to see our bodies why do you get rid off all of our clothes #oldnavy #plussize #clothes #opinion

♬ original sound – Pumpkin Head

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 8.39.24 AM Old Navy Customer Sounded Off About The Company Possibly Phasing Out Plus Size Clothes

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 8.40.15 AM Old Navy Customer Sounded Off About The Company Possibly Phasing Out Plus Size Clothes

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 15 at 8.40.27 AM Old Navy Customer Sounded Off About The Company Possibly Phasing Out Plus Size Clothes

She’s pretty unhappy about this development!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter