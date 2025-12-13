Are You Socially Awkward Or Just Have A Weird Vibe? This Woman Is Going Viral For Her Unintentionally Uncomfortable Drive-Thru Experience.

Everyone is different, which leads to some weird social interactions sometimes, but some people are just awkward and uncomfortable.

That seems to be the case with this TikToker, or at least that is what the people commenting on her video that got millions of views are saying.

I’m not sure if she is happy that she went viral, or sad at the reason why, but let’s take a look at the drive-through interaction that made her famous. For some reason, she is recording herself in the car while she pulls into an Andy’s Frozen Custard drive-through (a delicious fast food place). She then says, “Oh, hello. I almost hit your building.”

And her voice is very monotone, so it honestly does come across as awkward.

The interaction goes on with the worker saying, ‘That’s ok.” And the TikToker laughs in the weirdest way before the worker asks, “What can I get for you?”

She replies, “I’m here for the boot daddy.” That’s a popular order at this restaurant.

The worker asks, “Will that be a small, medium, or large?”

To which she replies, “Oh, do you have an extra small?”

The worker says, “No.”

And she says, “I guess not, then just the small.”

Honestly, this sounds almost normal when written out, but her tone of voice makes her seem maybe passive-aggressive or just very awkward.

TikTok/frankielovespinkkThen she asks the worker, “Could you ask them to use a fresh blender? Tree nuts happen to murder me.”

Ok, that’s a weird way to say it to a stranger, but ok. And she is saying it in that monotone voice with no smile, so it is even weirder.

After the worker says yes, she goes on to say, “Apologies for that. Sorry for the inconvenience, it’s also inconvenienced my life.”

Yikes, what a weird thing to say.

TikTok/frankielovespinkkAfter a couple of other awkward interactions, she finally pays, and the video ends. The caption of the video seems to indicate that she doesn’t know how awkward it was. The caption says, “Sweet treat drive-thru except I have nut allergy and then she thought I was being rude, lol.”

Wow, that was hard to watch. I have second-hand embarrassment for her a little bit.

It is hard to tell if she is doing this intentionally or if she is just that awkward all the time.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

Check out the commenters; they also don’t know what to make of her.

This person says she has a very off-putting vibe, which is true.

Yeah, it was uncomfortable to even watch.

Yup, very passive-aggressive.

If this isn’t intentional, I feel bad for her!

