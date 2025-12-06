As SNAP And Other Benefits Get Cut, There Are Plenty Of People Who Need Food, And According To TikToker, Some Are Rioting And Stealing To Get It

With the government shut down, people were worried that they would not get their SNAP, food stamps, WIC, and other benefits.

This TikToker heard about people at Walmart stealing and robbing the place just to get their food, and he is worried about what will happen next.

His video begins with him saying, “So, a Walmart employee made a video today, and he really really works at Walmart, guys, he’s really a Walmart employee. He even showed himself at Walmart. He actually showed footage of people today, going inside Walmart, on this October 17th, Saturday, 2025, rioting. Running out of Walmart with baskets of groceries. Knocking people down.”

The benefits haven’t even stopped yet at that point.

He goes on, “He said the police were everywhere. And I’m hearing that this is due to the SNAP benefits getting cut off. Now, if this is happening in the month of October, we’re not even into November, where Thanksgiving is at.”

If people are stealing in October, it shouldn’t have anything to do with the benefits, since the first month they didn’t hit was November 1st. Anyone stealing is just using that as an excuse.

Then he said, “I don’t know, man. This could end up really, really bad. The decisions to shut the government down, and not just shut the government down, but to actually have all these people scared thinking that they may not get their benefits. Those kids need that WIC, they need that milk.”

It is easy to understand why people are scared of this.

He wrapped this video up by saying, “They say that one truck pulled up, they dumped a bunch of stuff in the back of the truck while being chased by Loss Prevention, and the truck sped off and hit a tree or something. It’s getting bad, man.”

I wonder how many of these stories are true, and how many of them are just told by people to get views.

Watch the full video to hear exactly what this TikToker has to say about it.

The people in the comments have strong opinions on this situation.

Here is someone saying that this should be expected.

People shouldn’t be rioting or stealing no matter what.

Here is someone who expects it to get worse in November.

Things are a mess out there.

