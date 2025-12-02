Atheist Man Was Forced To Choose A Bible Verse At A Family Christening, So He Picked One That Quickly Changed Everyone’s Mind

Respecting different beliefs is important in any family.

This man was an atheist who still attended the christening of his wife’s nephew’s baby.

Suddenly, the baby’s mother asked everyone to recite a Bible verse they like.

So, he decided to play along in his own clever way.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

You want a Bible verse? Sure thing My wife has a massive family. And due to her culture, a lot of them are religious. As an atheist, this has never been an issue for me as they are all very respectful of my beliefs. And I respect theirs.

This man attended the christening of her wife’s nephew’s baby.

Recently, her nephew and his fiancée had a christening for their baby. Meaning the whole church experience and then lunch afterward. All was good until his mother had the brilliant idea of highlighting your favorite Bible verse for the baby. No problem—not for me—but each to their own.

He quickly searched for a bible verse he could recite.

My wife could pick one out for both of us. Nope. She wanted everyone to do it. Game on. I did a quick search for a verse I had heard of but was sure was fake.

He said he planned to highlight Ezekiel 23:20.

Turns out it was legitimate. I simply stated, “No problem, I’ll highlight Ezekiel 23:20.” Funny enough, after they searched it up, it was acceptable for my wife to choose one for both of us. And I continued eating my dry steak.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This one suggests one from the book of Job.

Good one, says this user.

This person had to look it up.

This user shares their expectation.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this one.

You simply can’t force religion on anyone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.