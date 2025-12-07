Walmart Bank Customer Was Told They Couldn’t Cash A Check Written To Themself, So They Wrote It Out To The Friend They Were With Instead

Now, this is funny!

And I think you’re gonna agree with me after you dig in to this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page!

Read on and check out what happened.

Cashing a check at Walmart. “My friend needed to pull money out of his account, we went to Walmart to get a personal check cashed. The lady at the service desk told us that he couldn’t cash a personal check written by himself. We were about to leave, then I said “She said you couldn’t cash a check written by yourself, can I cash the check if you write it out to me?”

How about this?

So we went back and asked her if I could cash a check written by him. She looked defeated said yes and let me cash the check.”

Malicious compliance never sounded so good!

