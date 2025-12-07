Walmart Bank Customer Was Told They Couldn’t Cash A Check Written To Themself, So They Wrote It Out To The Friend They Were With Instead
Cashing a check at Walmart.
“My friend needed to pull money out of his account, we went to Walmart to get a personal check cashed.
The lady at the service desk told us that he couldn’t cash a personal check written by himself.
We were about to leave, then I said “She said you couldn’t cash a check written by yourself, can I cash the check if you write it out to me?”
How about this?
So we went back and asked her if I could cash a check written by him.
She looked defeated said yes and let me cash the check.”
Malicious compliance never sounded so good!
