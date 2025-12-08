Barista Serves Dozens Of Coffee Drinks A Day, But A Customer Demands That She Bring Her “The Usual” Even After She Explains That She Doesn’t Remember It

Working retail and having to deal with a lot of people isn’t easy, but some situations are so baffling that they deserve to be shared.

In today’s retail tale, a woman working in a cafe shares how someone told her to bring “the usual”… But she didn’t remember what that was.

Let’s read the whole story.

But I’m a regular I was working in a cafe. A lady came to the counter to order. This was the conversation. Lady – ‘I’ll just have the usual’. Me – ‘I’m sorry, what is that?’

She was baffled that she didn’t know.

Lady – ‘you should know by now. You’ve worked here long enough, don’t you think it’s time you learnt’ Me – ‘Lady, I work 3 jobs, I serve dozens of customers a week, do you honestly think I remember what one person orders.’ Lady – ‘Well you should remember mine’. I just stood there until she told me what she wanted.

Next, she’ll demand cashiers fill her cart with her usuals, too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Someone shares an experience.

Another experience.

Maybe that’s it!

There are risks associated.

The barista is saving that marriage one beverage at a time.

Good idea!

Yup.

This is not a bar and you’re not Norm Peterson, lady.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.