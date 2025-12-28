Birthday Girl Hosted A Quiet Celebration With Friends While Her Roommate Was Out Of Town, But Her Roommate Lost Her Chill And Accused Her Of Throwing A Party

Shared apartments run on unspoken agreements, but sometimes expectations can get a bit out of hand.

So when one woman quietly celebrated turning 24 with a few close friends while her roommate was out of town, her roommate reacted like she had thrown a full-scale rager.

And somehow, a harmless low-key celebration turned into accusations and demands for extra utility payments.

AITA for inviting friends over on my 24th birthday when my roommate was out of town and I was completely alone? I turned 24 yesterday. My roommate (23F) knew it was my birthday because I had mentioned it multiple times. My family lives across the country, so I had no plans and was prepared to spend the day alone.

Later, my roommate decided last minute to spend the whole weekend (Fri–Mon) at her boyfriend’s place, and I got the apartment to myself. On my actual birthday, Sunday night, I posted on my private story that it was my 24th birthday. I invited three of my friends, and they showed up at 8 p.m. with cake and champagne to surprise me.

We hung out in the living room, kept the volume normal, cleaned everything, and they left by 11:30 p.m. No mess, no damage, no loud music. I just went to bed, and in the morning my roommate came home. Monday morning, she saw leftover balloons and flipped out.

She says I threw a party, that I should have taken permission even though she wasn’t here, and that having anyone over without her permission isn’t okay—even when she’s away. She says this breaks our house rules.

She’s now demanding I pay extra for utilities because other people used power and water. I found out that she told some of her friends I’m inconsiderate and took advantage of her being gone.

And that got me thinking. My friends are saying I should have just spent the day alone to respect the rules. So AITA here?

What did Reddit think?

