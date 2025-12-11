Boss Told Emplloyee To Change Their Passwords Before They Went On Vacation, So They Maliciously Complied And Didn’t Tell Him Any Of The New Passwords Before They Left For Two Weeks

Now, this is impressive!

Force me to to take my vacation time when I don’t want to, and tell me to secure my station by freshening up my passwords before I go? Okay, boss. “My boss had his moments. Sometimes he was a jerk who would push off me on my raises or screw with my system, sometimes he would hook me up and make my life pleasant. This was not one of the latter. I had plans for vacation, but my boss decided I had to take my vacation time in June instead of August because HE wanted to take his vacation in August and no other time would work. I lost some money as a result, but that’s my fault for planning ahead I guess.

Well. I’ll start by saying…my position was vital, and being gone for 2 weeks, with nobody able to access my terminal, was not ideal for the business. After forcing me to take my vacation early, and losing a chunk of my deposits, he told me to change my passwords before I go for security reasons.

Welp. That is exactly what I did. I didn’t leave notes (it’s a security system. I don’t leave passwords laying around.) I didn’t leave anything for his part timers to work with. I did PRECISELY as he demanded. And when I go on vacation, my work phone does not ever get turned on. I straight up left it at home. (I told him on the way out the day before, that if he has questions, ask em now. He said ” I know what I’m doing”.)

Apparently, while I was gone 2 weeks, his part time techs ruined the server system, destroyed my work terminal, managed to screw up and lose several clients, got my account hard locked (was easy to fix). And all around, cost my boss about 100k in damages/profits lost. Most of these part timer techs were fired for the amount of property damages they did. For the life of me, I can’t figure out how they ruined so much tech while I wasn’t around. I still don’t know how he runs a business. But he stopped giving stupid requests like that.”

