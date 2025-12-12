December 12, 2025 at 3:35 am

Boyfriend Notices His Girlfriend Tracking His Snapchat Activity, And She Demands To Know Who He’s Talking To Because She Says It’s Just “Being Honest”

by Diana Whelan

apps on a phone with snapchat having one notification

Pexels/Reddit

One guy thought his year-long relationship was healthy—until his girlfriend started checking his Snapchat location every time he didn’t reply right away.

Now, whenever he’s active online but not texting her, she blows up his phone asking who he’s talking to…even when it’s just his male friends.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not being happy that my girlfriend is monitoring my activity on Snapchat and getting mad and asking who I’m talking to?

Me and my girlfriend of a year are in a good relationship and healthy imo.

But whenever I’m active and stop texting her remotely as much she checks my Snapchat location to see if I’m active.

Red flag alert.

She then pretty much spams me asking who I’m texting and more.

Even when having a chat with my friends who are male.

I don’t talk to much girls either.

That’s not good.

AITA?

Reddit ruled NTA, calling her behavior controlling and insecure. Commenters warned that constant monitoring isn’t “honesty,” it’s surveillance—and that setting firm boundaries early might be the only way to save the relationship from spiraling.

This person says this relationship is far from healthy.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 8.19.19 AM e1760530802268 Boyfriend Notices His Girlfriend Tracking His Snapchat Activity, And She Demands To Know Who He’s Talking To Because She Says It’s Just “Being Honest”

This person says this is not good behavior from a girlfriend.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 8.19.33 AM e1760530807812 Boyfriend Notices His Girlfriend Tracking His Snapchat Activity, And She Demands To Know Who He’s Talking To Because She Says It’s Just “Being Honest”

And this person says she needs to grow up, ASAP.

Screenshot 2025 10 15 at 8.19.38 AM Boyfriend Notices His Girlfriend Tracking His Snapchat Activity, And She Demands To Know Who He’s Talking To Because She Says It’s Just “Being Honest”

There’s a big difference between trust and tracking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter