Boyfriend Notices His Girlfriend Tracking His Snapchat Activity, And She Demands To Know Who He’s Talking To Because She Says It’s Just “Being Honest”

One guy thought his year-long relationship was healthy—until his girlfriend started checking his Snapchat location every time he didn’t reply right away.

Now, whenever he’s active online but not texting her, she blows up his phone asking who he’s talking to…even when it’s just his male friends.

AITA for not being happy that my girlfriend is monitoring my activity on Snapchat and getting mad and asking who I’m talking to? Me and my girlfriend of a year are in a good relationship and healthy imo. But whenever I’m active and stop texting her remotely as much she checks my Snapchat location to see if I’m active.

She then pretty much spams me asking who I’m texting and more. Even when having a chat with my friends who are male. I don’t talk to much girls either.

AITA?

Reddit ruled NTA, calling her behavior controlling and insecure. Commenters warned that constant monitoring isn’t “honesty,” it’s surveillance—and that setting firm boundaries early might be the only way to save the relationship from spiraling.

There’s a big difference between trust and tracking.

