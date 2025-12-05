Boyfriend Tells His Girlfriend That She Has Bad Breath, But Instead Of Brushing Her Teeth More Often, She Claims He’s Wrong

What would you do if you were dating someone whose breath kind of smelled, well, bad? Would you try to ignore it or ask them to do something about it?

In this story, one man tries to subtly help his girlfriend fix her bad breath, but when that doesn’t work, it confronts the situation head on.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for telling my girlfriend her breath stinks? My girlfriend (30F) and I (30M) have been together for about 5 years. Throughout the relationship I’ve occasionally noticed that her breath was bad. The first few times I didn’t say anything but would perhaps offer her a mint or some gum.

He confronted her about it.

Over the past few months I’ve noticed the issue more and more and started to take note of her dental habits. She only brushes her teeth at night and never flosses. A few weeks ago I brought the issue up – I told her that I’d noticed her breath had been a bit off for a little while and just wanted to let her know so she can do something about it.

She’s unwilling to change.

Since then her breath or dental habits haven’t improved. I mentioned it again a few nights ago and she started shouting at me saying that she asked her sister if she has bad breath and she said no, and that I must be smelling something else. She says she’s had the same dental habits for years and nothing has changed so why is it only an issue for me now. AITAH for bringing this up? Or an I maybe TAH for not bringing it up sooner? What should I do here if she’s not willing to try and solve the problem? Thanks in advance

If she’s unwilling to change, he should probably break up with her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If she doesn’t change, their relationship won’t last.

This is a long time to go without flossing!

She might be embarrassed.

This isn’t something he should overlook.

She can choose poor hygiene or her boyfriend.

