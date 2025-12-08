Boyfriend Texts Female Coworker About Work, So His Girlfriend Flirts With Another Guy To “Get Back At Him”

A 20-year-old man says a harmless work text turned into the end of his relationship when his 19-year-old girlfriend decided to “teach him a lesson.”

He wasn’t flirting, but she clearly was and refuses to admit she did anything wrong.

AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend after she flirted with another guy to “get back at me”? I’m 20 and my girlfriend is 19. The other night we got into a small, kind of dumb argument one of those fights that doesn’t even matter but ends up dragging on anyway. During this argument I texted one of my female coworkers about a project we’re working on. It was just about work, nothing flirty or personal. But my gf saw it. While I was asleep, my girlfriend spent the night texting and flirting with some random guy. Then this morning she was acting totally normal super loving, telling me how much she cared about me, all that.

Red flag alert.

Then I happened to see a notification from him pop up on her phone, and that’s how I found out. When I asked her about it, she admitted she did it just to “get back at me” for texting another girl. I told her that what I did wasn’t even close to the same thing, and that trying to hurt me out of spite wasn’t okay.

She had bad friends.

She also said her friends were the ones who told her to do it. I told her straight up, “Then those aren’t your real friends, because real friends don’t tell you to disrespect your relationship.” She said I was being controlling and that I had no right to tell her who to hang out with.

Game over.

I told her I wasn’t trying to control her but I also don’t want to be with someone who listens to friends that push her to act like that. So I ended things. Now she’s calling me dramatic and saying I gave up too easily and wasted a year and a few mutual friends think I overreacted because it was only flirting. So yeah I just want to know am I a jerk for breaking up with her and telling her those people aren’t really her friends.

Reddit overwhelmingly sided with him, saying there’s a huge difference between texting a coworker about a project and flirting out of spite.

Most agreed that relationships built on retaliation don’t last—and that he made the right call by walking away before the drama became a pattern.

This person said good riddance.

And this person says she was a total waste of time.

When “getting even” replaces getting honest, the breakup writes itself.

