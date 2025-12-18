Bride And Groom Plan An Extremely Small Wedding, But The Bride’s Dad Thought It Would Be Fun To Invite An Unannounced Guest

Imagine deciding to have an extremely small wedding. You seriously don’t want a big party and extended family or friends there.

What would you do if you dad invited another wedding guest without telling you? Would you let the guest come to the wedding, or would you tell your dad to uninvite them?

The bride in this story is in this exact situation, and she’s pretty mad at her dad.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for getting mad at my father for inviting someone to my wedding Hi everyone, I am getting married this weekend. It is an extremely small wedding (5 people). I am a very private person and have trouble being emotional around others, I wanted my wedding very small for this reason. I made this point very known and already declined to invite other family based on this.

There’s another reason they wanted an extremely small wedding.

It was a hard decision but ultimately my husband and I decided it was the best one.

My family has quite the rocky history with a lot of underlying trauma and there is a very high likelihood a fight or a verbal argument would ruin the day if I invited any more people.

Sounds like there might be a wedding crasher!

Flash forward to a call from my brother asking my mother if my cousin could crash at her house for the weekend. My mom immediately went pale and just said “you need to talk to your sister”. Long story short, my father invited my cousin without telling me and thought it would be a fun “surprise”.

She does not like this “surprise.”

This cousin and I are not particularly close and although we talk occasionally, we have not seen each other in close to a decade. My dad is now upset I am frustrated at him and thinks I should keep the look of a “surprise” going because my cousin is excited and already planned the trip. I said absolutely not and it was not okay to surprise me with anything on my wedding day. But he doesn’t seem to agree. He is contemplating not coming because I am being “unfair” and “hurtful”.

Her dad is a jerk. She didn’t invite her cousin to her wedding. Her dad doesn’t get to invite her as a “surprise.”

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

It’s up to her who is invited, not her dad.

This person recommends texting the cousin.

Another person recommends calling her dad’s bluff about not coming.

Here are a couple more suggestions.

Is she sure that’s the only “surprise” her dad has planned?

This wasn’t a good surprise at all!

