Bride Chose Green Dresses For Her Bridesmaids In Her Winter-Themed Wedding, But One Bridesmaid Showed Up In A Black Dress

Being asked to be part of someone’s wedding party is a real honor, but there’s no doubt that it comes with certain drawbacks too.

With all the extra outlay, including bachelorette parties and additional travel, it can be pretty expensive.

And you don’t really get much say on what you’ll be wearing, without even mentioning the days you have to take off work to do whatever the bride wants, whenever they want.

But for most people, this is a delight, and as long as the bride isn’t too demanding, it can be really fun.

Unfortunately for the bride in this story, one of her bridesmaids is simply not okay with her calling the shots for her own wedding.

AITA for kicking out one of my bridesmaids for showing up in the wrong dress?

AITA for kicking out one of my bridesmaids for showing up in the wrong dress? I am a 23-year-old woman, and I got married back on Saturday, December 31st. But even after all this time, I’m still getting backlash about something that happened. In the country I live in, December 31st is in winter and we get a fair amount of snow, so my wedding was a winter themed wedding. The color theme was forest green and gold. My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My maid of honor’s dress was black, and everyone was to wear gold accessories.

But this color scheme didn't go down well with everyone.

I have a friend, we’ll call her Kat, who I asked to be one of my bridesmaids. When we went dress shopping and I told them the color theme I was going for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice. She said that she didn’t think it was a flattering color, and I should choose something different and more “girly”. I said no because my wedding was winter themed and I thought the color would go perfect with the theme.

Kat seemed to like any color but green.

She suggested pink, blue, even red. I said no, but thanks for your opinion. Then she found out my maid of honor’s dress was black and asked if she could wear black too? I said no, only my maid of honor is wearing black. I paid for all the dresses.

Let’s see what happened when the wedding day came around.

Fast forward to wedding day, everyone was getting their hair and makeup done and Kat showed up 30 minutes late holding a bag that looked like it had a dress inside. I asked her what that was for, and she told me it was for later on at the reception if she got uncomfortable and wanted to change after pictures. I was like, ok cool. So fast forward to when we were all dressed and walking down the stairs. The ceremony would begin in 30 minutes time, and we were going to take some pictures before. Kat was the last person to come down, and she was wearing a BLACK DRESS. At the time I was preoccupied taking pictures with my parents, but my maid of honor came over to me and made me aware of the situation.

I confronted Kat and asked her what was going on.

I confronted Kat and asked her what was going on. She said she hateed her bridesmaid dress, as the color was ugly and made her look gross, so she was wearing black. I asked her please go back and change, but she refused and started walking away from me. I told her I was going to ask her one more time, and if she didn’t oblige I’d calling security to kick her out. She began yelling at me to back off, so I called security and asked them to please escort her out. She started making a BIG scene yelling how I’m such a jerk, that I can’t force her to wear anything and that I’m a horrible inconsiderate friend.

The wedding went on and it was truly amazing.

The wedding went on and it was truly amazing. But ever since the wedding, Kat has been blowing up my phone with texts saying some really nasty things and asking for the money back she spent on the black dress, since it was a waste and she didn’t get to wear it. I had to block her number. Some of my other bridesmaids have been saying that it was a little harsh kicking her out and embarrassing her like that, and that maybe I should give her the money back. AITA?

When you agree to be a bridesmaid in a wedding, you agree to wear whatever the bride chooses for you – especially if she’s paying for the dresses.

This means fitting in with whatever theme and color scheme the bride and groom choose, as well as joining in with photos and other aspects of the ceremony.

There’s no doubt that Kat understands this, and is simply choosing not to comply. It’s no wonder that the bride chose to simply have her removed.

Let's see what Redditors thought about this.

This person called out Kat’s manipulative behavior.

While others pointed out what a bad friend she really was.

And this Redditor put Kat’s unreasonable behavior into context.

The bridesmaid has no one but herself to blame.

