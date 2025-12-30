Bride Considered Asking Her Fiancé’s Friends’ Girlfriends To Be Bridesmaids, But Planned To Leave Out One Of Them Who Spread Rumors

Some people are just naturally hard to deal with.

So, what would you do if you were choosing your bridesmaids and everyone felt like a joy to include, except for one person who has spent years making you uncomfortable?

Would you include her for the sake of the group? Or would you leave her out and face the fallout?

In the following story, one bride-to-be finds herself in this predicament and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for asking all the girlfriends in my fiancé’s friend group to be my bridesmaids… except one of them? I (23F) got engaged on Christmas Day a year ago to my fiancé Eric (25M). We’ve been together almost 4 years and living together basically since the beginning. Sadly, I don’t really have close friends anymore- the friends I did have passed away in a car accident a couple of years ago. So naturally, most of our social circle comes from my fiancé’s friend group, who have all known each other since kindergarten. One of these friends, Tony, has a girlfriend, “Alyssa,” who is not engaged. She’s been in the group longer than I have, and when I first met her, I genuinely liked her.

The friend group was happy, except for one friend.

Over time, she’s become…. A pick-me girl is the best way to describe it. Everything has to go her way; she constantly changes plans, and she contradicts everything I say. If I say red, she says blue. My fiance and I live 3 hours away from the group, so when we visit, we like to plan specific things – but she always ends up inserting herself and taking over. I always do my best to socialize with her because I know this friendship is important to Eric. The real issue happened when Eric told the friend group he was planning to propose. Everyone was excited except Tony, who said nothing, not even a congrats.

They are not rushing their wedding.

Later, we found out from another friend that Alyssa had made comments behind our backs, saying I forced Eric into proposing, that he was “more fun” before he met me, and then I “have him on a dog collar.” It honestly hurt both of us since I’ve always shown how much I love Eric, and I trust my fiancé way too much to be toxic or jealous. It’s been about a year since then. We’re having a long engagement, so we’re not rushing wedding planning.

Here’s her dilemma.

Meanwhile, more girlfriends have joined the friend group, and most of them already know this whole drama with Alyssa (their boyfriends told them). They’re all super sweet, supportive, and we get along really well. Some of them were welcomed by Alyssa in a very rude way, so some don’t like her. I’d genuinely love for all of them to be my bridesmaids…. Expect Alyssa. Why would I want someone so negative to celebrate the best part of my life? I believe she crossed a line. AITA?

