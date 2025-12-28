Bride-To-Be Wanted A Small Wedding Without Her Emotionally Negligent Father, But He Got Upset When He Learned That He Wasn’t Invited

Planning a wedding and preparing your guest list can spark family drama.

This bride-to-be chose to invite only the people who loved and supported her to her wedding.

Her nanna, who raised her with real affection, made the list, but her distant and hurtful father did not.

When he discovered he wasn’t invited, he suddenly became upset.

AITA for inviting my paternal grandmother to my wedding but not my father? I (23F) plan to marry my fiancé (24M) next year. My dad is very emotionally detached. He has always chosen women over his children and belittles me any chance he gets.

This woman looks up to her nanna.

My nanna, my dad’s mom, is more like a mother to me than my own mom is. She gave me my first bath. She supports me whenever she can, however she can. She has always made me feel loved with no conditions.

She and her fiancé decided to have a small wedding only.

My fiancé and I have always wanted to have a smaller wedding. We decided on having my nanna and his mom at the ceremony. We planned to invite close family to party with us after. We still wanted to keep it on the smaller side.

Her dad found out he wasn’t invited and got upset.

My dad found out he was not on that list and is now upset with us. He just got married in another state and brought my other siblings. He did not even offer me a spot. I figured he would understand. Since I moved out, we haven’t been close. I honestly don’t want the drama on our day. AITA?

A wedding is about celebrating with people who matter.

