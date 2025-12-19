Imagine working in a call center when a customer talks to you in a very patronizing way. Would you deal with it and stay professional, or would you stoop to their level?

In this story, one call center employee decides to stoop to the customer’s level, and he’s really proud of himself for it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Sent to call center purgatory I used to work at a call center and when you got a call your computer would automatically pull up their account, but if it didn’t you’d have to look it up with a name or phone number. I got a call that didn’t pull up an account so I asked for an associated phone number. The one he gave me didn’t work so I asked for a different number or name. He sighed and said it was the only number he had and that the last rep he spoke to couldn’t find it either.

The customer was pretty patronizing.

I asked if he could give me literally anything to go off of. And he said it was just the phone number. I double checked the number, looked through two systems, and still couldn’t find it. He started to be patronizing and said, “Wow, it’s really easy to look up a phone number, why haven’t you found it yet? This is really embarrassing, it shouldn’t be this hard. You must feel so embarrassed, are you embarrassed?”

He’s proud of the way he handled it.

Always eager to stoop to their level, I imitated his voice and said, “Yeah, you know what, this IS really embarrassing. It’s so embarrassing that I can’t even finish this call. I’m gonna have to send you back in the queue for another rep :)” All I heard before the line disconnected was “w-“. Was is a “what” or a “wait”? No one knows, but legend says that he’s still in the queue… Out of 10 years of customer service, I believe this is my best comeback.

Assuming it was a recorded call, I guess his comeback didn’t get him in trouble, so it all worked out okay, for the rep at least, probably not for the customer.

