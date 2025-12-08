Childcare Inspector’s Boss Starts Skipping Some Important Paperwork, So She Moves To A Different Team And Ends Up With A Much Better Job

Imagine having a boss who doesn’t follow all of the rules and doesn’t like you because of your political views. Would you ignore her shady practices, or would you start applying for jobs elsewhere?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and she has no regrets about moving on from this toxic work environment.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sure, I can tell them everything! About 10 years ago, I worked in state government doing childcare center inspections. We worked closely with another department who investigated allegations of child @buse and neglect. For the first few years, my boss was very warm and engaged towards me. She seemed like she wanted me to succeed. Then…..she asked me to write a grad school recommendation letter.

She asked for another favor.

I was 30 at the time and she was in her early 40s. Then, she asked me to have lunch with her son (no dad in picture, interested in criminal justice like me) so I said yes, to be kind. Fast forward to 2016, elections came around and, inevitably, she got wind of my political views. I don’t talk about that stuff at work (for good reasons) so she only found out what side of the aisle that I’m on.

Their relationship went south from there.

That changed everything: the micromanaging, the passive aggressive emails, the constant enforcing of rules that was never done before etc……. Anyway, I got called to investigate an @buse allegation. The director of the child care facility asked to see a video submitted to the state as evidence. I told them that they had to submit a written request for the video (as was state regulation). The next day, she asks why I didn’t just show them the video. I told her it’s a state regulation for them to do paperwork. She sent it to the center director the next day and put me on a PIP the next week.

Then OP got a handle on the situation.

Now, this got out to the rest of the department. I would say about 3/4 of the whole department started ignoring the requirement for the paperwork to see evidence. Myself and my other 5 coworkers who worked directly under my supervisors asked our Director to be moved to a different team. This all led to the Director (who would have to drive in from the state capital) having to sit in on every meeting with us and attend any all-staff meetings. Needless to say, my boss backed off for a while. About 3 months afterwards, I got my current job making twice the salary and make my own schedule. It almost feels like I get treated like an adult at work (hard to imagine). I think she lasted another year or two and then was gone. People make things hard on themselves for no reason.

I’m glad she got out of there and got a much better job.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

It’s disconcerting, isn’t it?

I hope it usually is.

I’m glad OP got a better job.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.