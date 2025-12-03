College Student Is Furious When Kids Climb A Tree And Look In Her Apartment Window, So She Goes To The Grocery Store To Get Supplies To Stop Them

Imagine living in an apartment that has a tree right outside the window. What would you do if some kids climbed the tree and looked in your window? Would you buy some curtains or find a way to prevent the kids from climbing the tree?

In this story, one college girl is in this exact situation, and she knows just what to do to prevent the kids from climbing the tree.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Climb the tree so you can peek into my apartment??? I’d moved to Winter Park, Florida for college and was living in an apartment with a tree directly behind that completely blocked my view of everything else…but also completely blocked the sun, keeping my apartment much cooler. Since the tree completely blocked my view (and everyone elses), I didn’t worry about walking around scantily clad. One day, I was making out with a guy (kissing…nothing more than that) when I heard laughing and giggling. You can imagine my shock and horror to discover several kids that had climbed the tree who were looking in.

She decided to take matters into her own hands.

After yelling at them and the little jerks running off, I went to the office. While there was a ‘No Climbing Trees’ rule, they said there wasn’t much of a playground for the kids to play at, and they couldn’t do anything to stop the kids from climbing the tree. After the kids climbed that tree a couple more times, I had an idea.

She set a trap.

I went to the grocery store and bought two tubs of vegetable oil, two pairs of dishwashing gloves, a container of honey, and a bag of sugar. The guy who was there when this happened was 6’+ tall…so I called and asked him for help. After dark, we went outside and thoroughly greased the tree around the trunk and the branches as high up as he could reach. I also sprinkled sugar around the tree and put honey around the base of the tree….to attract fire ants.

It worked!

I could tell by footprints in the ground that the kids tried to jump up to grab branches, but having greased the branches as far as the guy in question could reach…they had no luck. And I never had to worry about kids peeping in again for the rest of the time I lived there.

Those peeping toms probably got eaten up by fire ants.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think the story is realistic.

The ants were the real winners.

This is funny to think about!

Apparently, Florida is a unique place to live.

Those kids learned their lesson the hard way.

