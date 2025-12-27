Homeowners Inform Neighbors That They’re Having Construction Done On Their House Next Month, And The Neighbors Are Furious At The Bad Timing Since They’re About To Have A Child

Imagine being pregnant, and you find out your neighbors are going to start a construction project right around the time you’re bringing a new baby home from the hospital.

Would you try to beg them to change their construction plans, or would you find a way to deal with the noise?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation, and they are quite upset and emotional about it.

Let’s read the whole story from the perspective of the homeowners who are about to start the construction project.

AITA for not delaying our rebuild for our pregnant neighbors? We are planning on doing a major rebuild on our old row house and finalized everything around 2 weeks ago. We are excited as it has taken us nearly 1.5 years to get here. We texted our neighbors this weekend to let them know construction would start at the end of the month for approximately 3-4 months. We are not extremely close with the neighbors but always pleasant.

The neighbor is upset about the timing.

One neighbor came by to talk to us after we sent the text and expressed disappointed in the timing because his girlfriend is pregnant and due next week. We ourselves were never told of her pregnancy until December and that she was due sometime in February. He also asked about our rebuild on his own and my partner mentioned it might happen sometime in April which was our original start date. We told him how sorry we were for the timing but obviously it wasn’t intentional.

They agreed to talk about it again.

10 minutes after he left we received a text asking if we were available to talk the next day about possible solutions and if we could delay the rebuild by 3-4 months. We agreed to meet but told him delaying was not possible because we already have another place lined up for us to live in, contractor agreement, etc. Needless to say the meeting was not ideal. The girlfriend cried the entire time while apologizing for crying and hormones. She said she has not cried as much as she has in the past 24 hours as she has in the past 2 years.

The neighbors told them all of their concerns.

She’s worried how this will affect the baby because she’s stressed now. She couldn’t believe that we just sent them a text message with only a month in advance and that we should have come talk to them in person as this was the first she was hearing about this. Did we even put ourselves in their shoes? They have nowhere else to go. They are concerned with how this affects their own sleep because the baby will be up at night they need to sleep during the day and they won’t be able to with construction. If we did the rebuild 3 months later then it would at least be summer and they could go outside to escape the noise. They also kept repeating what if we just say “No this can’t happen”.

They get it, but it’s not really possible to change the plans.

We obviously feel for them as new parents expecting a baby and we all live in old row houses so I get how noisy and distributive it will be. We told them we would get them a build schedule so they could see what days would be noisiest and they want us to ask the contractor if their can be quiet hours from 12-3. I don’t think that is realistic and don’t know what else we could do to amend the situation.

It seems that they were just letting their neighbors know about the construction as curtesy. They didn’t have to inform them. I think the new parents might want to invest in some noise cancelling headphones.

