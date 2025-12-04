Customer Waits For A DHL Delivery, But The Driver Refuses To Climb Two Flights Of Stairs And Marks Him As “Not Home,” So The Customer Rerouted The Package For Delivery On The Eighth Floor Instead

Effort doesn’t always come standard with delivery service.

So, what would you do if a delivery driver marked you as “not home” even though you were standing right there waiting, just because he didn’t want to climb two flights of stairs? Would you shrug it off? Or would you make sure that next time he has an even longer walk?

In the following story, one frustrated customer finds himself in this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

Don’t want to do two flights of stairs? Enjoy six. I was supposed to get a delivery today from DHL, which requires a signature. It was a gift for my wife: a new piece of clothing she’d been wanting for a while. The tracking showed today, and this morning, it updated to say between 1 and 3 pm. Perfect!

He waited for about ten minutes.

We exercise together, and then my wife heads to work. I’m off today and home. I jump in the shower around 12:30, only to hear the doorbell at 12:40. Crap, he’s early. I run to the doorbell, buzz him in, throw on a bathrobe, and wait by the door. I just have to sign, and then I can go finish my shower and stick the bathrobe in the dryer. Except nobody knocks on my door. I stand there for about ten minutes, waiting: maybe he has other deliveries in the building, or maybe he can’t find my unit. No big deal.

Then, he learned the guy had already left.

Until my phone goes off with another text update: “Couldn’t deliver package because you weren’t home.” I lit up. I run downstairs in flip flops and a bathrobe, but the truck is already gone. I call the call center. Fortunately, I get to speak to a human immediately, and he’s very helpful. He says he’s going to try to have them redeliver it, because that’s not right, and if they can’t, he gave me a list of options. I decide to wait to see if they can redeliver.

He must not have liked the idea of walking upstairs.

Several hours later, they can’t. No one knows why this dude didn’t come upstairs, he made it into the building and mine was the only package. But I understand why. The elevator is down right now. So this dude walks into the lobby, sees the crew working on the disabled elevator, and decides the two flights of stairs from the lobby to the third floor are just too much for him, so he turns around and walks out. And now he’s not coming back.

Now, he gets to climb even higher.

My wife is really sad. She’s been having a rough time lately, and she was really looking forward to feeling pretty. So now I’m even angrier. Well, one option for redelivery was for them to come back the next day and leave it with a neighbor. So I texted around and found someone who could be home all day tomorrow to take the package… on the 8th floor. Management sent out another email this morning that we shouldn’t expect the elevator to be fixed until next week. Enjoy the stairs, jerk.

Yikes! Not getting a package as expected is extremely frustrating.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

