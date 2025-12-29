Daughter Learned Her Mother Was Taken To The ER Yesterday For A Possible Stroke, So She Confronted Her Brother After Realizing She Could Have Missed Saying Goodbye

It’s hard to stay calm when you’re left out of something that could have changed your life forever.

So, what would you do if your mom were rushed to the ER for a possible stroke and no one bothered to tell you until the next day? Would you let it go since everything was good?

Or would you make a big deal and let them know they should’ve called anyway?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and thinks she should’ve called either way.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for being mad my family didn’t call when my mom went to the ER for a possible stroke? I (42F) have a mom (62F) and a younger brother (33M). My mom’s had a rough few years medically, multiple major surgeries, cancer scares, and organ removals (uterus, pancreas, etc.). My brother lives with her and takes care of her day-to-day. Yesterday (Sunday), apparently, they had to take her to the ER. I didn’t find out until today (Monday) when my mom texted me saying she’d been in the hospital. Naturally, I asked what happened, and she told me they thought she was having a stroke. My heart dropped. I started asking a bunch of questions, and she said, thankfully, it wasn’t a stroke, it was Bell’s Palsy. They treated her quickly and sent her home with antibiotics and muscle relaxers. I was relieved.

Her mom tried to explain why they didn’t call.

Then she said, “We decided not to call you because it was late, and we didn’t want to stress you out.” That honestly made me mad. I told her, “If you think you’re having a stroke, that’s a good reason to call me.” I told her I was upset that she and my brother didn’t tell me, but I was glad she was okay. I tried to let it go for the moment.

Upset, she called her brother.

But as the day went on, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. If it had been a stroke, she could’ve ****, and I wouldn’t have even known until after the fact. The thought of missing that chance to be there for her, or to say goodbye, really got to me. So I texted my brother, saying, “What the heck, man? Mom could potentially be having a stroke and you guys don’t call me?!” He replied, “They literally saw her in less than an hour and confirmed she didn’t have one. It was late. If it were serious, I would’ve called.”

They argued, and she thinks she might have overreacted.

I yelled back, “It was a possible stroke!” So, he said, “That’s why I took her right away. And they confirmed it wasn’t. In less than an hour.” We argued. I admit I said some mean things, like that he’s not mature and that any adult would think to notify another loved one. He said I was making it all about myself. Now I’m wondering if I overreacted. I am grateful she’s okay, but I still feel angry that no one thought to call me during what could’ve been a life-threatening emergency. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but everything is over now.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

She definitely overreacted.

If something had happened, they would’ve called her.

