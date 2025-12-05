Daughter Offers To Lend Her Parents $1,200 For Her Brother’s Braces, But When She Asks When They’ll Pay Her Back, Her Mom Calls Her Selfish

It’s hard to be generous when the people you’re helping start treating you like the bad guy.

AITA for asking my mom to hurry up with deciding if she needs my $1200 or not? I’m 20 years old, and I have about $ 7,500 USD, with $ 2,300 in cash. My parents are financially screwed. Technically, they’re worth 2 mil, but their mortgage is so big, and my dad makes 2/3 what he used to make. They pretty much live paycheck to paycheck, and sometimes need loans from me or my grandparents to survive.

They’ve borrowed $1,600 from me in the past and paid it off in full. They do not like it when I ask them to repay me, or if they’ve got the funds. Fair enough tbh, I wouldn’t like it if my loan broker lived in my house and asked me for money. Tho I asked once every week. Anyway, my little bro needs braces, and my parents were quoted $12k. They got a loan, and their first payment will be $2,200. I MAY(probably) pay $1,200, and they will pay $1,000. My little brother needs it, and I’m happy to help pay for it. For my little brother, I’ll even let my parents take up to a year to repay me.

BUT I do not like their (mostly my mom’s) behavior in regards to my money. She’ll let me spend $ 1,100 of it and wants me to give $ 1,200. BUT she refuses to state WHEN she’ll take it, saying, “You still have your money.” I tried pressing her, and she said, “Why are you so selfish? All you care about is money, have some emotions,” and I got yelled at.

With repayments, I’m aware my parents’ financial situation has changed, and I do not know IF they can even repay me, or meet their bills. I need to know when I can expect my money. Imo, not the way to treat someone who’s giving a 0% interest loan, for who knows how long. You wouldn’t treat a bank this way, but they do let me stay in their house rent-free and pay for food. AITA?

The parents need to get a grip. Obviously, they’re living beyond their means and need to change their lifestyle.

