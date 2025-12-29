Daughter Returned Home After A Year Abroad And Hoped To Spend Time With Her Dad, But His New Girlfriend Took Priority

It’s shocking when someone you love suddenly acts like a completely different version of themselves.

Imagine flying home after spending a year abroad, excited to see your dad, but when you arrive, he’s glued to his new girlfriend and barely acknowledges you. How would you handle it?

Would you stay quiet? Or would you wait for the perfect moment and confront him?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this predicament and decides to have a talk with her father.

Here’s how it went.

AITA for confronting my dad? So I (late 30s, F) recently came home after a year abroad. It’s just a short visit to see my dad (63M). My dad is a widower since my mom passed away 4 years ago. Recently, he’s met a woman. They hit it off, and they’ve been together for like 3 or 4 months. It was super difficult to find a moment for me to come back because he had plans with this woman (let’s call her Abby), and the plane tickets were expensive. Finally, we agreed on one date.

When she arrived, everything was different.

The plan was for him to go for a week-long holiday with Abby and then come home with her. She was supposed to stay for a day or two and then leave. So I came home, and it was all weird. First of all, my dad became super religious. He was running around her, opening and closing the car door, etc. I’ve never seen him do this. But the thing was that he would ignore me. Like he would ask me a question, and before I answered, he was talking to Abby. I finally asked him why he was asking me if he wouldn’t wait for my answer. He didn’t say anything. He would only sit with her, and I felt like a stranger in my own house.

Then, he left for five days.

Second, he failed to mention to me that he’s taking her home in his car and that he’s staying there for 5 days! I was absolutely shocked as he never mentioned this. If he did, I wouldn’t be now at home, sitting alone watching Stranger Things. I was angry, so I managed to find him alone, and I talked to him. I told him how upset I am that after a year of not seeing him, I am like a third wheel, and it hurts. I asked him why I am even here, and he said, “To visit me.”

She’s unsure what to think.

Yes, but he left. I told him that I am super happy he’s found someone, and he’s happy, but he hasn’t seen me for a year, and he didn’t talk to me at all. He only said that he sees her every 2 months and that’s why (he talks to her every day for at least 5 hours). He told me that he has his own life, and I have mine. Also, he mentioned wanting to marry Abby, and when I said, “Hopefully not in July or August as I won’t be able to come,” he just said, “So you won’t come, no problem.” AITA?

