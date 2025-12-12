Daughter Tells Her Dad’s Wife She’s The Reason Her Own Child Never Got To Know Her Grandparents, And Now Her Dad Says She Caused Trouble At Home

It’s wild how people will try to rewrite history and then get upset when someone finally calls them out on it.

So, what would you do if your dad’s wife started guilt-tripping her daughter about “cruel” grandparents, when you knew she was the reason they’d never met? Would you just stay quiet? Or would you speak your mind and set the record straight?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my dad’s wife she screwed her kid out of grandparents? So, my (20f) dad is with his affair partner, Lara. He and Lara have a kid, Lucy (13f). Lucy was conceived after my dad and Lara had been together for a while, so her birth wasn’t the reason my parents split, in case anyone is wondering. But obviously, my dad’s family knew about the affair once my parents split, and they banned Lara from ever attending family events. To this day, the only people on that side of the family that have met her are my one cousin and me, who came to stay with me at my dad’s for a few days one time. My grandparents told Dad they’d happily be active in Lucy’s life, but it would have to be Dad who facilitated the relationship, meaning he’d have to bring her to see them alone. Lara said no.

I guess she thought eventually she’d force herself into the family through Lucy, but all it did was mean no one ever met Lucy. My dad would take me to my grandparents’ or aunts’ place without Lara and Lucy, and that was just how it went.

Her stepmom had something to say about this.

Well, it recently came up that my grandparents were giving me money to buy an apartment when I graduate, which set Lara off. She’s always been bitter that my grandparents financed my schooling, but my dad paid for university. She was passive-aggressively grumbling at the dinner table that this is why she felt we could have asked them to pay for my university, and that it would be nice if Lucy got to have grandparents, but “some people are petty and cruel.”

I looked at my dad like, “Are we really playing that game?” But he didn’t say anything.

Then, the stepmom got all passive-aggressive.

Then Lara turns to Lucy and goes, “You should know none of this is your fault, life isn’t fair, and you got the short end of the stick with certain family members.” So I just said, “Yeah, the short end of the stick family member is you, Lara. Lucy could have had the same relationship with my grandparents that I do, but you were so selfish that you ******* your own kid out of that.”

Lara argued that no one who hated her could have a relationship with her daughter, so I was like, “Well, what are you mad about then? That your principles ended up sabotaging your kid? Maybe that’s on you.”

She has considered blocking her stepmom.

At this point, my dad was giving me a death stare, so I just went back to my food. Later that night, Lara sent me a text about how much she didn’t appreciate me saying that in front of her child and that it was her prerogative how she managed that relationship.

She also said my dad’s family is cruel and vindictive. I didn’t reply, and honestly, the only reason I don’t have her blocked is in case my dad is taken ill suddenly.

Now, her dad says she caused problems.

But now my dad is saying it’s caused issues at home because Lucy is finally grasping that Lara is the one who wouldn’t allow her to have a relationship with Dad’s side and is now apparently pretty mad about it. He says my approach to Lara was inappropriate in front of a child and that Lucy shouldn’t have heard all that, but I think she only heard it because her mother was retelling reality. I didn’t mean to cause an issue between Lucy and Lara, but honestly, I do feel like Lara was asking for it by acting like an idiot in front of someone who knew the whole story. AITA?

Eek! Well, it’s not like the stepmom didn’t ask for the drama.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about how she handled this situation.

