Deli Worker Gave A Rude Customer A Large Cup When They Paid For A Small, But When They Demanded The Small Cup, She Gave Her What She Wanted

When you work in a deli, you often have a little bit of leeway when it comes to giving customers something extra.

What would you do if you gave a customer a large soda cup when they ordered (and paid) for a small, but then they complained about it.

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she gave the customer the small cup, but the customer was upset because they expected the price to go down.

Short and sweet I work in a deli in a grocery store that’s changed ownership lately.

We’re trying to go the extra mile because we now have more suitors to buy out our company yet again. I ring up chicken tenders for this customer, along with a small soda they ordered. I scanned a small soda and chicken tenders by weight.

I decided to give the customer a large cup just to be nice. The customer is surprised by the price of The chicken tenders (which was highly accurate) and noticed a large drink.

She said to me, “Hey are you dense I ordered a small drink! Give me a small!” I put the large cup back and get her a small one. Just then she looked and said “um excuse me the price didn’t change !”

I know. I rang you up for a small. Here it is! She turned and walked off in a huff. And after all that, “we’re out of doctor pepper!”

No good deed goes unpunished.

