Delivery Driver Was Bummed He Missed Out On An Order With A Huge Tip, But Later In The Night He Got Something Even Better

If there’s one thing that customer service workers will tell you, it’s that no one day is the same.

Some days everyone seems nice, and other days it’s like the customers have gone feral.

So when the delivery driver in this story had to do a second delivery to the same house, he expected drama.

Read on to find out what he discovered instead, and why he was so surprised about it.

The greatest customer ever Last week, a customer ordered a large order with a huge pre-tip. I didn’t get the run. I was a little sad. Two runs later I returned, and same address had ordered again. This order was about half the size of the first order, but still with a huge tip – this time for me.

Let’s see how this second order went ahead.

I got there and a guy came running out. He immediately apologized and said he that accidentally ordered bacon on half of the pizzas, and his family doesn’t eat bacon (being of apparent Middle Eastern descent and Muslim, this makes sense). I was like OK, sorry about that, and he again apologized profusely. I told him that it’s no problem at all.

But his follow-up request surprised this guy.

He then asked if I could take the pizzas back, because he didn’t want them to go to waste. I replied that since they had left our possession, all we could do was throw them away, but if he didn’t want the pork infested pizzas in his house, I was more than happy to handle it for him. This is like a 1 in 10,000 customer. Every other customer in our area would be screaming on the phone about how we screwed up their order, we ruined their event and they need not only a new entire replacement order (including the pizzas that didn’t have bacon on them) but a refund on the original order. Instead, this responsible adult acknowledged his mistake and willingly paid for it.

What a great customer, and it’s really nice that he still tipped big too.

Sometimes we all make mistakes, and it’s great that this guy realized his and was honest about it.

Moreover, the way he acted clearly made this delivery driver’s night.

When you work customer service, you can sometimes find yourself expecting the worst of people.

So when people actually act like nice, kind, calm adults, it can come as quite the surprise.

Well done to this guy for his grace.

