Delivery Guy Was Riding His Bicycle On A Hot Day, But A Thoughtful Customer Handed Him Cold Water Which Completely Made His Day

Small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.

This man was doing a delivery service during hot weather.

When he arrived at the customer’s address, she greeted him with a cold glass of water.

It completely made his day!

Check out the full story below for all the details.

The girl I delivered food to gave me a glass of cold water as soon as I arrived I’m a delivery guy, and my vehicle of choice is a bicycle. Today, I had a delivery three kilometers away from the restaurant. It may not seem like a long way, but it really is in this hot weather.

This man was greeted by the customer with a glass of cold water.

Anyway, I arrived at the address. And as soon as I came, the girl who ordered the food came out with a crispy glass of cold water. She told me that she had seen me on the bicycle and thought I’d like some water. Honestly, this may not be such an interesting story. But it was one of the most wholesome experiences I’ve had in my life.

Her kindness quickly turned his day around.

Today was a bit rough for me, and this girl absolutely made my day. If you’re reading this, thank you so much, water girl! My faith in humanity is restored. What made your day today?

Sometimes, a cold glass of water is enough to make someone’s day.

