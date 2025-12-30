Disney Channel Had Some Iconic Bullies In Its Shows, And Now People On TikTok Are Portraying Them In Some Very Funny Skits

If you’ve ever seen a Disney Channel TV show or movie, you know that they always have some type of bully as the bad guy.

These bullies are almost comical in how mean they can be, and now there is a TikTok trend where people are making skits where they act like these over-the-top bullies.

This TikToker made one that is really going viral.

The “bully” says, “Hey, Geek! Sup Geek? What do you think you’re doing? You know, a little birdie told me that you’re trying to be prom king. What’s that about?”

The bullies are laughing and egging each other on while the geek on the stairs looks a little scared.

The geek, with his collar buttoned all the way up and thick glasses on, stands up and says, “Well, I’m not. How about you leave me alone, Brad?”

To which ‘Brad’ responds, “I’m about to give you a swirly in about three seconds, geek.”

All too accurate.

Brad replies, “I did it last week, and I’m about to do it this week. There are two reasons why you shouldn’t be prom king. One, if you were the only person that would vote for you, is your mommy.”

He doesn’t have a second reason, but he then says, “You know, I didn’t get my lunch money last week.”

The Geek says, “My mom didn’t give me lunch money, Brad.”

These are all tropes that occur all the time in these types of shows.

Brad even comments about how he knows the geek is allergic to tuna, but he gave him a tuna sandwich before, and Brad says, “I actually do know this because he’s allergic to tuna, and I gave him tuna. He was in the hospital FOR A WEEK! He was in the hospital for a week!”

This type of funny and over-the-top bullying in these shows was so common that anyone who watched the shows would recognize it.

The videos even have the Disney sounds and music in the background to make it seem so real.

Take a minute to watch the full video below, you’ll love it.

The people in the comments really love the skit.

This person says that he thinks this is how American schools really are.

Yeah, those shows always had a nice girl ready to help.

Here is someone who thinks these guys should get their own Disney show.

I’m shocked at how accurate this skit really is.

