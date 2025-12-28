Driver Played Classic Rock During His Deliveries, So One Music-Loving Customer Gave Him The Best Tip Of His Entire Career

Sometimes good tips have less to do with service and more to do with a great soundtrack.

For one delivery driver, a shared love of classic rock with an older customer turned into one of the best tips of his career.

Got a $40 tip from a dude because I was listening to Boston when I pulled up to his house This dude was old and told me he liked my taste in music.

Soon, he turned these compliments into cash.

He handed me $20 and I was like “man are you sure? You just made my night” and he was like “here let me really make it” and gave me another $20. So advice for other drivers: listen to mainstream classic rock and old people will probably tip/like you better.

This happened another time too.

I had another guy comment about me playing RUSH and I got like $8 from him.

Seems like this delivery driver has cracked the code!

