Driver Was Charged $400+ For An Oil Change, And A Mechanic Talked About Why That’s Happening

It’s a sad fact of life…

Some mechanics take advantage of customers…especially when they realize that folks don’t know much about cars.

A mechanic named Norm posted a video on TikTok and reacted to a woman named Kat who talked about the frustrating experience she had when she took her car in for an oil change.

The video starts with Kat saying, “From now on, I will be bringing a man with me anytime I need an oil change. How did my oil change come to $450.50?”

The TikTokker asked viewers, “There are different types of oil?”

And that’s when Norm stepped in…

He said, “They are trying to upsell you on the type of oil: synthetic, mineral, There are a bunch of different types.”

Kat told her mechanic to use the oil he used last time. The worker then told her that she should replace her air filter because it had a hole in it.

Nate addressed this and told viewers, “Typically that does not happen. You do not have a hole in it, you have dirt. And if it’s that, you can change it, yes, but that sounds like an upsell again.”

Kat’s mechanic then said to her, “’I don’t think we can legally do a tire rotation on your car. Your front tires are a little too worn. The tread is really low.’”

Kat replied, “’If I drive on these tires for a few more miles, are they going to explode?’”

The mechanic told Kat she should change her tires now because he didn’t want to see anything bad happen to her.

Norm told viewers, “As a moral person, you don’t say that.”

Kat said, “Anyways, almost $500 and two hours later, here we are. I know I have a premium car. Premium fluid, premium tires. I should just start getting premium gas.”

Nate responded and said, “I am 100% not picking on poor Kat. She was totally taken advantage of because she doesn’t know anything about her car.”

It’s tough to find an honest mechanic out there these days!

