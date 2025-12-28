E-Scooter Rider Meets Someone Who Needs To Catch Her Flight And Save Her Holiday, So They Let Her Hitch On Their Bike And Took Her There

Every once in a while you get an opportunity to do something incredibly kind for someone. Over the holidays, kind gestures can matter even more!

Gave a stranger a lift a few years ago so she could catch her plane A few years ago, when COVID restrictions were just getting lifted. I was driving my scooter home at 2 am from spending the evening with family. For this story, it’s important to note that I look masculine, but I am nonbinary. I was about halfway through, about to reach the junction that takes you into the city or the suburbs, depending on which way you turn, when 2 women flagged me down, so I stopped.

One of them had a bicycle, one of them had nothing on her but a backpack. Backpack lady asked me if I was heading into the city, to which I said no. She said she needed a lift to the bus terminal because the last bus was about to leave in 20 minutes (would take about 40 minutes to walk there, I’d estimate) and they couldn’t get her there with the bicycle because she was leaving on holiday for the summer, meaning she’d miss her plane & lose out on a full day of her holiday. I told her I couldn’t give them a lift, and got ready to depart again, when I realized that the lady with the bicycle probably didn’t need a lift so I stopped again and asked if it was just backpack lady. They replied that it was, and considering the circumstances, I offered to give her a ride to the bus terminal.

The circumstances being: 2 women who’d flagged over the first person they saw at 2 am, a bearded individual on a scooter, asking for a lift into the heart of the city. I know I’m not a bad person and it’d take me about 10 minutes to get there, 20 minute detour all in total, so I decided to give her the lift since it’s not like I have anywhere else to be at 2 am. I know that I’m not going to take advantage of this woman, but I can’t guarantee the same for the next person to pull up, so I gave her a ride into the city. I dropped her off at the bus terminal, she thanked me, ran to her stop and I’ve never seen or heard from her since. I hope she made it.

