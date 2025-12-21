Employee Celebrated Landing A Full-Time Position, But They Soon Discovered The Salary Was Covering Up Mandatory Unpaid Overtime

When you’re in the middle of a rough job search, you end up wanting to take just about anything.

But sometimes the fine print reveals a reality that’s far worse than advertised.

That’s exactly what this employee discovered after learning their “good job” came with 50-hour weeks and penalties for getting sick.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

There’s always a catch. I thought I finally found a decent job, 50k/year salary, full-time management position. I came in to do paperwork and asked the manager a few questions about hours.

That’s when this employee realized the truth about the job.

Turns out it’s 50 hours a week and if you ever call in sick your pay gets docked. So there’s literally no benefit for being salary, it’s just so they can overwork you. I hate that I have to take the job until I find something else, this job market sucks.

Finding a decent job shouldn’t be this difficult.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter worries this candidate was being lowballed from the start.

This user wonders about the legality of all of this.

This redditor raises similar red flags.

Sometimes the biggest “benefit” a workplace offers is the motivation to leave.

This salary wasn’t worth the strings attached.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.