Employee Installed Early Mac Network In A Small School District Office, But One Worker Kept Throwing Away Essential Parts So He Constantly Had To Fix It

Thin Ethernet I installed a small network of Mac SE computers in a small school district office. This was back around 1988 or so. The network cables were thin Ethernet.

A few weeks went by and I got an emergency call to go and fix the network. It was a 4-hour drive from my current client to this one. I got there, and after a little looking around, I found one computer without the terminator. Her desk didn’t face a wall, so people could walk past the “back” of her desk.

When I asked her, she said that the “thing” didn’t have a cable. So she just took it (the terminator) off and threw it away. Not having any spares with me, I went to Radio Shack and bought the terminator and a BNC plug. I made one on the spot. Problem fixed! I told her to never remove that part and left.

A week later, I got another emergency call from the same location. Sure enough, there was no terminator on her Mac. Again. This time, I had spares in my car! As I replaced it, I asked her, “Do you feel okay?” Customer: “Yes, I feel fine.”

Me: “Not lightheaded or anything?” Customer: “No, I’m fine. Why do you ask?” Me: “Well, it’s called Ethernet. They use Ether to insulate the wires. I don’t want you to inhale too much and pass out!” She never touched the terminator again!

Sometimes, a little humor can save you time and sanity.

