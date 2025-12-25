Employee Keeps Taking On Extra Responsibilities During Company Growth Phase, But After Months Of Added Work And No Raise, He Starts Questioning Whether It’s Time To Leave

Sometimes, the only thing that gets bigger is your workload.

Imagine your manager kept asking you to take on small favors until your workload slowly grew, but no one ever updated your title or pay?

Would you just keep on with the status quo? Or would you finally get fed up and wonder how much longer you could do it?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this situation and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

My job keeps adding responsibilities but somehow the pay is allergic to increasing I don’t know when it started, but every few weeks, my manager slides a “quick task” onto my plate that somehow becomes part of my job forever. At first, it was small stuff like covering someone’s inbox “just for a day.” Then, it turned into running reports, onboarding new people, sitting in meetings I wasn’t originally part of, and now I’m basically juggling pieces of three roles without anyone actually acknowledging it. They keep using that corporate line about how the company is “in a growth phase,” but the only thing that’s grown is my workload.

Now, he’s doing the job of several people and wondering when it will stop.

My title hasn’t changed, my pay hasn’t moved a cent, and the last time I brought up compensation, they told me it would be “re-evaluated during the next cycle,” which feels like code for never. I didn’t even notice how much I’d taken on until I listed everything out one day. I realized I’ve basically been slowly absorbed into whatever department needs the most help that week, and I’m just sitting here playing my prize, wondering how people deal with this without losing their mind or quitting on the spot.

Yikes! He needs to refuse any additional work from here on out.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit think he should handle this.

He needs to draw the line.

Basically, they either pay him more or he goes back to doing only what he was hired to do.

