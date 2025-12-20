Employee Tried To Explain That Monitors Need Power, But His Manager Insisted They’re “Magical Devices” That Work Without Being Plugged In

Technology only works when people understand the basics.

This employee had to deal with a manager who genuinely believed a 24-inch monitor didn’t need a power cord.

Now, users have been calling them and complaining that their screens “wouldn’t turn on.”

Read the full story below to find out more.

Power cords optional We gave a bunch of equipment for people to work from home. Apparently, the manager of the department has been going around. And telling the users that the 24” monitor is self-powered. No power plugs are needed from the wall.

This man received several calls about monitors not turning on.

I mean we are pretty cheap. These monitors are not USB-C, and DisplayPort does not carry enough power to the monitor. We got several calls today asking why the monitors are not turning on. We have been sworn up and down that no power plug is required.

Now, they are being asked to set the monitors up and show the customers that they need power.

They even insisted that this was how it was explained to them. They went as far as having us set it up in the office to show them power is required tomorrow. It would be pretty amazing if electronics did not require power to operate.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

This user has a rhetorical question.

Lol. Now, here’s a funny and sarcastic question.

Turns out the only thing that was unplugged was common sense.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.