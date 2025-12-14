Employee Vouched For A Kid He Knew Was Misdiagnosed, And While It Helped The Kid, He Got Fired

Many people disagree about the difference between a whistleblower and a narc.

How would you handle a situation occurring at your job that you knew was wrong? Especially if it involved a child’s well being?

In this story, one guy shared his own heroic act.

But it didn’t end well for everyone involved. Here’s what happened.

Enjoy bankruptcy!

After my latest MC in an IT department, I decided that I no longer wanted to work in IT.

Instead, I got a job working with institutionalized young people (an open institution, so not the truly broken kids), because SURELY people who worked with messed up kids would be better listeners.

After about a month there, I was absolutely certain that one of the kids had a wrong diagnosis, and the medication he was on was making everything worse for him.

Hopefully everyone just had the kid’s best interests in mind, but who knows.

I brought this up at a meeting, and was instantly shot down because I had no formal relevant education, but never mind the fact that I have the actual diagnosis this kid was supposed to have, and they knew that.

I got shut down HARD, and the only other decent person there explained it to me later, as the same internal politics and power plays as everywhere else.

Now that’s shady.

Two weeks later we had mandatory external oversight come by.

This required us to go through all of the kids, updates, their treatment plans etc. and when this kid came up it was crickets all around.

Bossman pulls up his file, and behold, there’s no mention of my remarks from the meeting.

Bossman then words a request for more information poorly, saying more or less: “If there’s anything else relevant that she should know”.

Yes, there was more to know.

I think the file being incomplete is relevant, so I tell him that.

Death stares all around.

External Oversight lady asks, so I tell her. It happens to be her area of expertise.

She orders the kid taken off his meds, and a week later he’s much better (still a messed up kid, but at least not drugged up to his eyeballs).

The stars seemingly aligned for this.

I get fired for not being loyal (since I was still in the trial period no reason was needed, but that’s my guess), but as I’m packing up my stuff, the kid comes running up and hugs me.

I don’t know what ended up happening to him, but a few years later I found out the company running that place went bankrupt.

Guess who didn’t get a lot of kids assigned to them after missing the most obvious of issues.

Not caring about others is bad for business.

