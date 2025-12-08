Employee’s Work Systems Got Upended During Their PTO, But Instead Of Clapping Back, They Went Radio Silent

Being ignored can be a real bummer. If you’ve ever been ghosted, you probably don’t have the most positive associations with the word. But, what if you are the ghost?

Like in this story, when the best reply one employee can concoct is no reply at all.

Let’s see what earns this company the silent treatment.

Ghosting and loving it… Recently, my company introduced a new process for supplying customers with expensive consumables.

Sounds promising, but also like a bunch of mumbo jumbo. What’s OP talking about?

Previously, this process involved a lot of direct communication — numerous emails and face-to-face meetings with customers to understand their needs. However, while I was on PTO, everything changed.

Uh-oh. You take a few days off work, and everything’s different… but in a good way?

Without any notice or consultation, a completely new system was implemented. My team, which used to handle about 65% of the previous process, had no involvement whatsoever in designing or approving this new method.

Seems foolish. Will anyone listen to OP’s reason?

Now, instead of collaborating directly with customers and colleagues, I’ve been given a standardised form divided into four sections — one for me, one for Sales, one for Logistics, and one for Territory Assistants and Managers. My section of the form is minimal: all I do is indicate how many boxes to supply.

Oh boy. Perhaps too minimal? Or maybe it will all work out.

Critical details such as who the customer is, where the order is going, pricing adjustments, and preferential rates — information I used to manage — are no longer included. To make things worse, customer details on the forms are often incorrect. I used to fix those errors in the system, but I no longer have permission to do so; that’s now handled by head office. Even though I know my customer base well and try to provide accurate updates, my emails now bounce back.

Yikes. Sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. Or maybe a disaster in progress?

When I raised these issues, I was simply told to “follow the form” and not deviate. So I did. I completed my section, sent it to the designated address, and moved on. Nothing happened — until months later, when a customer called to say they were running critically low on consumables. I escalated the issue to my manager, but by that point, I had already submitted 24 forms without any feedback or visible results.

Talk about a delayed reaction. How will OP handle it?

Recently, while I’ve been off recovering from surgery, I received an email asking for the same data I used to provide under the old system. I’ve chosen not to respond — that information is scattered across old emails and records, and it’s no longer my responsibility.

OP is taking a “not my problem” approach. How’s that gonna go for everyone else?

Ironically, the new process that was supposed to reduce costs and simplify operations has left three department heads confused and unable to proceed. They don’t know the customer names, product details (we have 197 different products), or order history — only the number of boxes. The system they rely on can’t function without accurate data input, and since I’m now strictly following the form as instructed, that data isn’t being entered any more.

Well, they did say to follow the form.

In short, the new process has stripped away the practical knowledge and collaboration that once made the system work. It’s inefficient, confusing, and ultimately counterproductive.

OP is a ghost in the machine. And doesn’t seem to have plans to materialize anytime soon.

What do the comments have to say about this vow of silence?

One person says, top marks for stupidity.

Someone else says, always get employee input.

Another poster suggests the underlying problem here…

Another person says, just watch it burn, I guess.

Boo! It’s an employee following directions… to the letter.

