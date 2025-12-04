Entitled Shopper Tried To Use The “Just One Item” Excuse To Cut The Line, So Another Customer Stopped Her And She Went Off In Front Of Everyone

Everyone’s got somewhere to be, but that doesn’t mean cutting corners (or lines) is fair game.

When one rude woman tried to jump the line at Costco with an entitled excuse, one shopper politely called her out.

But afterwards, he couldn’t help but wonder if he should have just stayed quiet.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for not letting some lady cut in front of us at Costco for one item. GF and I went out to Costco on lunch to do our shop and save ourselves from the after-work crowds. We had been waiting in the checkout line for a bit, had three carts behind us, and right as our turn approaches, a lady steps between us and the lad ahead, facing the cash. After a mhmm from me, she turns and states she just has one item she forgot, then turns forward.

But instead of capitulating, this customer stands his ground.

I politely said they have express checkout for that exact reason and pointed to where it was for her. She just looks at me and goes, “The line is too long over there.” I told her she’s not cutting in front of us as we’ve all been waiting just like she has to, and that’s the nature of Costco shopping.

That’s when this lady completely loses it.

Then she just starts blurting, “SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!” at me and tells me I’m a horrible person because she’s on her lunch break and has to get back to her computer—then storms off. After we checkout, my GF gave me a side-eye for not letting her in, and it made me second guess. Not tryna be a hero, but I’m tired of people instantly pulling the victim card as soon as they don’t get what they want.

Doing the right thing may make you look like the bad guy sometimes, but standing your ground is worth it.

What did Reddit think?

The number of items she has really doesn’t matter.

This woman really should have known better.

Asking nicely is one thing, but rudely insisting is another.

Who did this lady think she was exactly?

He may not have won any fans, but at least he kept his principles.

Some people just can’t handle being told no.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.