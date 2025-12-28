Entitled Woman Calls The Police About A Homeless Man In the Park, But The Police Officer Knows The Guy And Refuses To Make Him Leave

Imagine living near a public park where a homeless man lives. If the man didn’t cause any damage or disturb anyone, would you want the police to make him leave, or would you have no problem with him living there?

In this story, one person shares a situation just like this and how one entitled woman thought she could get the homeless man kicked out of the park.

Let’s see how that works out for her.

Entitled Woman Who Thought She Owned the Park – Justice Served So this happened a few months ago, and I still think about it. It was one of those rare moments when the universe actually balances out a situation perfectly. I live near a park where a lot of people from the neighborhood go to relax, walk their dogs, or just hang out. There’s also this homeless guy, I’ll call him Tim, who’s been living near the park for a while.

Tim isn’t the problem.

Tim’s actually a pretty nice guy. He doesn’t bother anyone, always picks up after himself, and even helps clean the park sometimes. He’s got a little spot with a bench and some blankets, and that’s where he stays. People in the community sometimes bring him food or coffee, and he never asks for anything.

She’s the problem.

Well, one day I was out walking my dog, and I saw this woman marching over to where Tim was sitting, minding his own business. She had one of those expensive yoga mats under her arm and a tiny dog on a leash. You could just tell she was looking for a reason to cause trouble. She stops in front of Tim and starts berating him about how he shouldn’t be in “her” park, that he was ruining the view, and how he needed to “get a job” and “stop being lazy.” She was loud, rude, and drawing attention, but Tim just sat there, calmly explaining that he wasn’t hurting anyone and had every right to be in the park like anyone else.

The woman wouldn’t back down.

She, of course, wasn’t having it. She threatened to call the cops and have him removed for trespassing, even though it’s a public park. A small crowd started forming because she was causing such a scene. A couple of us tried to step in, but she wasn’t listening to anyone. She eventually pulled out her phone and called the cops, making it sound like Tim was some kind of dangerous vagrant harassing her, which was a total lie.

She thought the cops would side with her.

Here’s where it gets good. The cops arrive, and this woman puts on her best victim performance, saying how she feels “threatened” and “unsafe” with Tim around. Tim stays totally calm and tells the cops exactly what happened, but it’s clear the woman expects them to side with her. But the cops… don’t.

She did not like what the officer had to say.

Turns out, one of the officers knew Tim. The cop says, “Oh, hey Tim! How’s it going?” They talk for a minute, and it’s clear this officer knows Tim isn’t some dangerous guy, just a homeless man down on his luck who’s never caused trouble.

The cop then turns to the woman and says, “Ma’am, this is a public park. Tim has every right to be here, just like you do.” Her face completely changes. She starts sputtering, saying how it’s unacceptable that “people like him” are allowed in places like this. She keeps pushing, asking if the officer can “do something” to remove him.

Oh, this is hilarious!

The cop’s response? “Ma’am, if you keep causing a disturbance, you will be the one removed from the park.” Boom. You could hear a pin drop. The crowd was loving it at this point. The woman huffed and puffed, grabbed her dog, and stomped away, clearly embarrassed that her entitled attitude had backfired.

Tim gained even more friends that day.

After she left, some people in the park came over and gave Tim some food and drinks, just to show support. The cop hung out for a bit to make sure everything was okay and chatted with Tim like they were old friends. It was such a satisfying moment, seeing this entitled woman get shut down and realizing that just because you’re loud and obnoxious doesn’t mean you’re in the right. Tim’s still there at the park, and now it seems like people look out for him even more. Justice served.

I love how the cop turned the tables on that entitled lady!

