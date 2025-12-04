Ex-Hubby Finally Stopped Paying For His Ex-Wife’s Bills After Years Of Being Taken Advantage Of, So She Ended Up Learning An Important Lesson

Sometimes, being too kind only invites more trouble.

This man was a hardworking dad who always went above and beyond to provide for his family.

He got divorced from his wife, but his ex continued to take advantage of his kindness.

So he finally decided to cut her off to teach her an important lesson.

Ex needs a new phone number. Womp womp Divorced dad here. We’ve got two very good kids. We’ve mostly been amicable, but that’s mostly because I’ve paid for everything. Part of the reason for the separation was her not working enough. While constantly complaining about our situation.

This man separated from his ex-wife two years ago.

I went from selling weed as a main source of income to becoming an independent plumber. All so we could stay in this expensive city, Los Angeles. Two years ago, we finally separated. I moved out, stopped paying her rent, and told her I was going to separate the phones soon.

Several months later, he was still paying for her phone and internet service.

Six months later, she still hadn’t found a new carrier. So I canceled her number. That time, I was nice enough to three-way call her so she could port her number to a new carrier. What I had forgotten was that I was still paying for the home internet, Spectrum, which is who I use for my new place, too.

He got an email saying he had paid for the internet twice.

A year ago, I realized and told her she needed a new internet provider. I warned her that I was going to cut it off soon. More gaslighting followed. I put it off. Yesterday, I got an email thanking me for my payment—twice. I’m so broke right now that I was highly motivated. When I picked up the kids later that day, I also grabbed the router.

So, he finally decided to have his ex’s line cut.

Today, I took it into the store to cancel. Only to find out she had put her phone number on my Spectrum account! They gladly helped me terminate that mobile service, telling me she’ll need a new number. Hahaha! And they canceled the internet, saving me $100 a month.

As she was being lazy, he decided to teach her a lesson.

This gave me the satisfaction of knowing my ex has to get a new number. Because she was too shady and lazy to do the right thing. Throughout our relationship, she took advantage of me being nice and considerate… or too lazy to be vindictive. Not today.

You can’t always take advantage of your ex’s kindness.

